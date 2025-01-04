14 wintry pictures from final weekend at huge ice rink at Leeds' White Rose Shopping Centre

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 4th Jan 2025, 17:00 GMT

It’s the most wonderful time of the year - and the White Rose Shopping Centre’s huge ice rink has been the perfect place to soak up the festive spirit.

Open since November, this winter wonderland quickly became a favourite for skaters of all ages as it returned for another year.

In the final weekend of the festivities, our photographer captured joyful family moments and groups of friends making memories on the rink.

Here are 14 wintry photos that showcase the joy, laughter and wobbly legs that made it the ultimate winter attraction -

1. White Rose Ice Rink

Lucy and Esme Hatton, from Pontefract, glided into the holiday spirit as skaters enjoyed the last weekend of the ice rink at the White Rose Shopping Centre. | Steve Riding

2. White Rose Ice Rink

The skating aids were a hit with first-time skaters. | Steve Riding

3. White Rose Ice Rink

All smiles as this group wrapped up warm for a spin on the ice. | Steve Riding

4. White Rose Ice Rink

The staff get together before the start of skating. | Steve Riding

5. White Rose Ice Rink

Max French, from Bramley, shows off his impressive skills. | Steve Riding

6. White Rose Ice Rink

Fin, 10, and Seph Weaver, six, enjoyed a fun-filled family outing on the ice. | Steve Riding

