Open since November, this winter wonderland quickly became a favourite for skaters of all ages as it returned for another year.

In the final weekend of the festivities, our photographer captured joyful family moments and groups of friends making memories on the rink.

Here are 14 wintry photos that showcase the joy, laughter and wobbly legs that made it the ultimate winter attraction -

1 . White Rose Ice Rink Lucy and Esme Hatton, from Pontefract, glided into the holiday spirit as skaters enjoyed the last weekend of the ice rink at the White Rose Shopping Centre. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . White Rose Ice Rink The skating aids were a hit with first-time skaters. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . White Rose Ice Rink All smiles as this group wrapped up warm for a spin on the ice. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . White Rose Ice Rink The staff get together before the start of skating. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . White Rose Ice Rink Max French, from Bramley, shows off his impressive skills. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . White Rose Ice Rink Fin, 10, and Seph Weaver, six, enjoyed a fun-filled family outing on the ice. | Steve Riding Photo Sales