The cute pups, who are being cared for by Dogs Trust at the charity’s rehoming centre on York Road, range from youngsters to older hounds looking for retirement homes.
This month, our round-up includes two-year-old French Bulldogs Edina and Patsy who were recently found as strays, but live up to their absolutely fabulous namesakes.
Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome animals in need. Here are 14 of the dogs that are up for adoption this month -
1. Edina and Patsy
Edina and Patsy are a fabulous pair of two-year-old French Bulldogs who were recently found as strays. They would be fine with high school aged kids, but would prefer to be the only pets in their new home. | Dogs Trust Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Alfie
11-month-old Alfie is a Wheaton Terrier with plenty of energy, so would suit an active household. He'd need an enclosed garden and maybe a refresher on house training. | Dogs Trust Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Cooper
Two-year-old Cooper is a Rottweiler Cross who can be shy at first, but has huge potential. He would need adopters keen to carry on his training and confidence building with him. In the right home, he would shine. | Dogs Trust Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Frankie
Two-year-old Frankie is a Lurcher who is looking for a calm and peaceful home. He builds strong and loving relationships, but his new family will need to put in the time first with several visits. | Dogs Trust Photo: Dogs Trust
5. Hugo
Four-year-old Hugo is a Husky who was found as a stray. He will need adopters who are ready for plenty of outdoor adventures. He is surprisingly affectionate for a Husky and loves human attention. | Dogs Trust Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Lady V
Three-year-old Lady V was sadly found as a stray and suffers from low confidence and anxiety, but with treatment and training, she has come on leaps and bounds. She needs a fixed routine so would suit a patient family. | Dogs Trust Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.