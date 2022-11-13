News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Remembrance Sunday 2022: Nine photo highlights from today's parade and tributes

Members of all communities across Leeds gathered at the Town Hall today to mark Remembrance Sunday.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings, led the tributes to the service men and women who have lost their lives in times of conflict, before proceeding to the steps of the Town Hall where a salute and march took place.

Amongst those who joined the Lord Mayor in the parade were the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson CBE, Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, and the Leeds Children’s Mayor Mason Hicks.

Here are some of the photo highlights from Remembrance Sunday.

1. Remembrance Day parade and service at The War Memorial

Pictured is bugler Craig Rosser at today's Remembrance Day parade and service at The War Memorial.

Photo: Steve Riding

2. A procession left Leeds Civic Hall and headed to Victoria Gardens

At 10:50am, a procession left Leeds Civic Hall and headed to Victoria Gardens where a number of wreaths were laid by dignitaries.

Photo: steve riding

3. Joined by Lord Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Councillor James Lewis and the Leeds Children’s Mayor

Photo: steve riding

4. The procession followed behind ex-service men and women

The procession followed behind ex-service men and women plus members of ex-service organisations and current serving military organisations.

Photo: steve riding

