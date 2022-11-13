Leeds Remembrance Sunday 2022: Nine photo highlights from today's parade and tributes
Members of all communities across Leeds gathered at the Town Hall today to mark Remembrance Sunday.
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings, led the tributes to the service men and women who have lost their lives in times of conflict, before proceeding to the steps of the Town Hall where a salute and march took place.
Amongst those who joined the Lord Mayor in the parade were the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson CBE, Councillor James Lewis, Leader of Leeds City Council, and the Leeds Children’s Mayor Mason Hicks.
Here are some of the photo highlights from Remembrance Sunday.
