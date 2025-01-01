From high-tech fitness centres to welcoming community spaces, this city is packed with places ready to help you kick off 2025 with a bang.
But with so many options, we’ve narrowed down the best according to Google reviews and rounded up 13 of the best gyms in Leeds according to the people who know them best.
So, lace up those trainers and let’s look into the ultimate fitness hotspots for 2025 -
1. Condition Gym
Condition Gym, on The Boulevard, is one of the highest rated gyms in the city, with 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google based on 170 reviews. One said: "I've lived in Leeds for 4 years and been in various gyms around the city, this gym ranks top of my list of favorite gyms in the city." | Google
2. Implexus Gym
Implexus Gym, at Carlton Mills, has 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google based on 47 reviews. One said: "Best gym in Leeds. Nothing more really needs to be said." | Google
3. Motive8 North
Motive8 North, in Marshall Street, Holbeck, runs one-to-one and Group personal training sessions and holds a 5 out of 5 star Google Reviews rating, based on 43 reviews. Photo: Google
4. Form Leeds
Form Leeds, at Leodis Court, has 4.8 out of 5 stars on Google based on 87 reviews. One said: "Really impressed with Form CrossFit Gym in Leeds. It's got this great energy that hits you as soon as you walk in – makes you want to dive right into your workout." | Google
5. Ultimate Performance Personal Trainers Leeds
Ultimate Performance Personal Trainers Leeds, at Sovereign Square, has 5 out of 5 stars on Google based on 197 reviews. One said: "I’m so glad I took that first step, because this gym has completely changed how I feel about fitness—and myself." | Google
6. Trib3
Trib3, at the corner of Wellington Street and Britannia Street in the heart of Leeds' financial quarter, is another boasting impressive reviews. It has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews, with 45 reviewers. One said: "Great workouts, great staff, good facilities." Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.