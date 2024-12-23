13 hilarious pictures from the Otley Run as Christmas costumes take over famous Leeds pub crawl

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 11:30 GMT

As Christmas fast approaches, it appears the festive spirit has spilled onto Leeds’ famous Otley Run.

The popular pub crawl saw drinkers get creative with the costumes over the weekend, with no shortage of Santa hats and bushy white beards.

Among the runners were the Three Wise Men, navigating Headingley with pints instead of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

Meanwhile, a human Christmas tree turned heads, while a lone turkey strutted the streets.

Our photographer was there to capture all the action - here are 13 hilarious pictures that showcase the most joyful costumes to grace the Otley Run this Christmas.

Forget the North Pole, Santa’s workshop is clearly in Leeds.

Forget the North Pole, Santa’s workshop is clearly in Leeds. | Steve Riding

Three Wise Men were spotted along the route, along with a lone turkey.

Three Wise Men were spotted along the route, along with a lone turkey. | Steve Riding

There was no shortage of colourful Christmas jumpers.

There was no shortage of colourful Christmas jumpers. | Steve Riding

These elves traded toy-making for tipples.

These elves traded toy-making for tipples. | Steve Riding

Otley Runners got creative with their costumes.

Otley Runners got creative with their costumes. | Steve Riding

Not all of the outfits over the weekend were Christmas-themed.

Not all of the outfits over the weekend were Christmas-themed. | Steve Riding

