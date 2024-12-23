The popular pub crawl saw drinkers get creative with the costumes over the weekend, with no shortage of Santa hats and bushy white beards.

Among the runners were the Three Wise Men, navigating Headingley with pints instead of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

Meanwhile, a human Christmas tree turned heads, while a lone turkey strutted the streets.

Our photographer was there to capture all the action - here are 13 hilarious pictures that showcase the most joyful costumes to grace the Otley Run this Christmas.

Christmas Otley Run Forget the North Pole, Santa's workshop is clearly in Leeds.

Christmas Otley Run Three Wise Men were spotted along the route, along with a lone turkey.

Christmas Otley Run There was no shortage of colourful Christmas jumpers.

Christmas Otley Run These elves traded toy-making for tipples.

Christmas Otley Run Otley Runners got creative with their costumes.

Christmas Otley Run Not all of the outfits over the weekend were Christmas-themed.