The popular pub crawl saw drinkers get creative with the costumes over the weekend, with no shortage of Santa hats and bushy white beards.
Among the runners were the Three Wise Men, navigating Headingley with pints instead of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.
Meanwhile, a human Christmas tree turned heads, while a lone turkey strutted the streets.
Our photographer was there to capture all the action - here are 13 hilarious pictures that showcase the most joyful costumes to grace the Otley Run this Christmas.
