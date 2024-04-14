13 gorgeous pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds including adorable mother-son duo Janet and John

Here are 13 of the cute furballs up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this month.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

The handsome hounds, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre in York Road, range from youngsters to older dogs looking for retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes a loveable mother-son duo, Janet and John, who would make excellent additions to any family.

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 13 of the dogs up for adoption this month –

Adorable mother and son duo Janet and John are looking for a new home together. They are quite nervous, so would need a calm, quiet, adult-only home.

1. Janet and John

Adorable mother and son duo Janet and John are looking for a new home together. They are quite nervous, so would need a calm, quiet, adult-only home. Photo: Dogs Trust

Bella is a six-year-old Staffy who loves plenty of fuss and attention. She greets everyone with her trademark waggy tail. She would suit a peaceful home with a family who understands her needs.

2. Bella

Bella is a six-year-old Staffy who loves plenty of fuss and attention. She greets everyone with her trademark waggy tail. She would suit a peaceful home with a family who understands her needs. Photo: Dogs Trust

Eight-year-old Cleo is a Yorkshire Terrier Chihuahua Crossbreed who loves her independence. She would suit a quiet home, but is already housetrained and is easy to walk on the lead.

3. Cleo

Eight-year-old Cleo is a Yorkshire Terrier Chihuahua Crossbreed who loves her independence. She would suit a quiet home, but is already housetrained and is easy to walk on the lead. Photo: Dogs Trust

Daisy is a seven-year-old Pug Crossbreed who is very playful. She enjoys her training, so teaching her new tricks would be easy. She would need a family who would be up for continuing her training.

4. Daisy

Daisy is a seven-year-old Pug Crossbreed who is very playful. She enjoys her training, so teaching her new tricks would be easy. She would need a family who would be up for continuing her training. Photo: Dogs Trust

Eight-year-old Dexter is a Terrier Crossbreed who is a real joy to be around. He thrives on a fixed routine, so would need to be the only pet in a home without children.

5. Dexter

Eight-year-old Dexter is a Terrier Crossbreed who is a real joy to be around. He thrives on a fixed routine, so would need to be the only pet in a home without children. Photo: Dogs Trust

Playful 11-month-old Kaye is a Crossbreed who loves treats. He needs a little space when he meets new people, but once he's comfortable will be very playful.

6. Kaye

Playful 11-month-old Kaye is a Crossbreed who loves treats. He needs a little space when he meets new people, but once he's comfortable will be very playful. Photo: Dogs Trust

