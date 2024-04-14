This month, our round-up includes a loveable mother-son duo, Janet and John, who would make excellent additions to any family.
Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 13 of the dogs up for adoption this month –
1. Janet and John
Adorable mother and son duo Janet and John are looking for a new home together. They are quite nervous, so would need a calm, quiet, adult-only home. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bella
Bella is a six-year-old Staffy who loves plenty of fuss and attention. She greets everyone with her trademark waggy tail. She would suit a peaceful home with a family who understands her needs. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Cleo
Eight-year-old Cleo is a Yorkshire Terrier Chihuahua Crossbreed who loves her independence. She would suit a quiet home, but is already housetrained and is easy to walk on the lead. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Daisy
Daisy is a seven-year-old Pug Crossbreed who is very playful. She enjoys her training, so teaching her new tricks would be easy. She would need a family who would be up for continuing her training. Photo: Dogs Trust
5. Dexter
Eight-year-old Dexter is a Terrier Crossbreed who is a real joy to be around. He thrives on a fixed routine, so would need to be the only pet in a home without children. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Kaye
Playful 11-month-old Kaye is a Crossbreed who loves treats. He needs a little space when he meets new people, but once he's comfortable will be very playful. Photo: Dogs Trust
