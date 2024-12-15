13 charming pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this week including sweetest Border Collie

Here are 13 of the charming pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this week.

The dogs, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre on York Road, include both youngsters and older pets looking for the perfect retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes Waldo, a lively Border Collie looking for an active and dedicated home.

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 13 of the dogs up for adoption –

Waldo is a lively Border Collie looking for an active and dedicated home. He excels in training, loves mental and physical challenges, and is an excellent travel companion for outdoor adventures. Initially shy, Waldo warms up quickly and becomes a loyal companion. Dogs Trust will provide guidance to help his new family keep him stimulated and happy.

Alphie is a charming 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross with a zest for life. Despite his age, he enjoys daily walks and exploring new places. Being deaf doesn’t dampen his spirit, though he’ll need a patient family who can help him settle and gradually adjust to being left alone. Alphie would love attentive owners and a cosy home to enjoy his golden years.

Edie is a stunning five-year-old Shar Pei with a playful and affectionate nature once she feels safe. Initially nervous around unfamiliar people, Edie thrives with patient handling and loves showing off her training, gaining confidence with every new trick. She enjoys walks, playing with toys, and engaging in scent work games, making her a joy for a calm and understanding forever home.

Frankie is a gentle three-year-old Lurcher looking for a calm and quiet home. Though initially shy, he forms deep, loving bonds with time and patience. Frankie thrives in peaceful environments, where he enjoys quiet walks and exploring his surroundings. With his sweet and affectionate nature, he’s the perfect companion for a serene and understanding family.

Gem and Ozzy are an inseparable pair of 11-year-old Retrievers who have spent their entire lives together. These devoted companions are friendly with everyone they meet and love playing fetch. They’ll need a home where they can stay together and have someone around full-time initially to help them settle into a new routine.

Kaye is a playful one-year-old Italian Corso Cross who is looking for a patient and understanding home. Although initially wary of new people, he warms up after a few meetings - especially if treats are involved. Kaye has made great progress with his training and will thrive in a home where he can continue learning. Once he trusts you, he’s both cuddly and fun-loving.

