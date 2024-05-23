Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024: Confectionary themed bonanza returns to West Yorkshire town - date, info
The Pontefract Liquorice Festival is set to return to the West Yorkshire market town for another edition of the confectionary themed bonanza.
Celebrating Pontefract’s historic link with liquorice, the family friendly festival will offer something for everyone with delicious street food, specialty markets and tonnes of stalls offering liquorice themed products.
As well as edible delights, there will be live entertainment on stage, including community acts and local talent - and a visit from Lucy Liquorice.
Kids can enjoy themselves at the all-new kids’ zone on Cornmarket where they can take part in workshops, get face paintings and much more.
When and where is the Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024?
The festival takes place in and around Pontefract town centre on Sunday, July 14:
- Market Place – Speciality trader stands, catering and Main Stage.
- Corn Market – Children & Family Zone, craft workshops, partner & charity stands, parade performance, face painting & The Hepworth outdoor play workshop.
- Beastfair – Children’s rides & fairground stalls.
- Salter Row – Speciality Market Trader stands, craft workshops in the library & museum, heritage liquorice talks (library), water refill point (library).
- The Town Hall – Craft fair
- Buttercross – Catering area & seating
- Indoor Market Hall – Regular indoor market traders, open 10am – 4pm.
Entry to the festival is free for everyone.
A number of fringe activities will be available throughout the day. You can find the full list here.
