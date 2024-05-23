Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A very tasty festival with historic ties is returning to Pontefract this summer.

The Pontefract Liquorice Festival is set to return to the West Yorkshire market town for another edition of the confectionary themed bonanza.

Celebrating Pontefract’s historic link with liquorice, the family friendly festival will offer something for everyone with delicious street food, specialty markets and tonnes of stalls offering liquorice themed products.

Pontefract Liquorice Festival is back on Sunday, July 14. Pic: Scott Merrylees

As well as edible delights, there will be live entertainment on stage, including community acts and local talent - and a visit from Lucy Liquorice.

Kids can enjoy themselves at the all-new kids’ zone on Cornmarket where they can take part in workshops, get face paintings and much more.

When and where is the Pontefract Liquorice Festival 2024?

The festival takes place in and around Pontefract town centre on Sunday, July 14:

Market Place – Speciality trader stands, catering and Main Stage.

Corn Market – Children & Family Zone, craft workshops, partner & charity stands, parade performance, face painting & The Hepworth outdoor play workshop.

Beastfair – Children’s rides & fairground stalls.

Salter Row – Speciality Market Trader stands, craft workshops in the library & museum, heritage liquorice talks (library), water refill point (library).

The Town Hall – Craft fair

Buttercross – Catering area & seating

Indoor Market Hall – Regular indoor market traders, open 10am – 4pm.

Entry to the festival is free for everyone.