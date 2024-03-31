12 perfect pups at Dogs Trust looking for new homes in Leeds including anxious Lurcher with huge potential

Here are 12 of the perfect pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this month.

James Connolly
Published 31st Mar 2024, 11:30 BST

The loveable pooches, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre in York Road, range from youngsters to older dogs looking for retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes Missi, an anxious eight-year-old Lurcher with huge potential.

Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption –

Eight-year-old Lurcher Missi has been waiting for more than a year to find a special home. Her anxieties mean she would need a calm and peaceful environment.

1. Missi

Eight-year-old Lurcher Missi has been waiting for more than a year to find a special home. Her anxieties mean she would need a calm and peaceful environment. Photo: Dogs Trust

Two-year-old French Bulldog Blue is full of life. His foster carer has told the team he's already fully housetrained and lots of fun. As he's worried by other dogs, he'll need to be walked somewhere quieter.

2. Blue

Two-year-old French Bulldog Blue is full of life. His foster carer has told the team he's already fully housetrained and lots of fun. As he's worried by other dogs, he'll need to be walked somewhere quieter. Photo: Dogs Trust

Cooper, a two-year-old German Shepherd, and Lexi, a 10-month-old Bulldog Crossbreed, love playing together. They're looking for homes separately, but have loved their little friendship.

3. Cooper and Lexi

Cooper, a two-year-old German Shepherd, and Lexi, a 10-month-old Bulldog Crossbreed, love playing together. They're looking for homes separately, but have loved their little friendship. Photo: Dogs Trust

The big news of the month was Domino turning 10 years old. He has been waiting to find a home for some time - and the team hope that he'll have one before he turns 11.

4. Domino

The big news of the month was Domino turning 10 years old. He has been waiting to find a home for some time - and the team hope that he'll have one before he turns 11. Photo: Dogs Trust

Five-year-old Shar Pei Edi had plenty of fun on a special Easter egg hunt.

5. Edie

Five-year-old Shar Pei Edi had plenty of fun on a special Easter egg hunt. Photo: Dogs Trust

Three-year-old French Bulldog loves attention from her human friends. She's not a fan of long walks, but does enjoy a gentle potter.

6. Evie

Three-year-old French Bulldog loves attention from her human friends. She's not a fan of long walks, but does enjoy a gentle potter. Photo: Dogs Trust

