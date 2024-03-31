This month, our round-up includes Missi, an anxious eight-year-old Lurcher with huge potential.
Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption –
1. Missi
Eight-year-old Lurcher Missi has been waiting for more than a year to find a special home. Her anxieties mean she would need a calm and peaceful environment. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Blue
Two-year-old French Bulldog Blue is full of life. His foster carer has told the team he's already fully housetrained and lots of fun. As he's worried by other dogs, he'll need to be walked somewhere quieter. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Cooper and Lexi
Cooper, a two-year-old German Shepherd, and Lexi, a 10-month-old Bulldog Crossbreed, love playing together. They're looking for homes separately, but have loved their little friendship. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Domino
The big news of the month was Domino turning 10 years old. He has been waiting to find a home for some time - and the team hope that he'll have one before he turns 11. Photo: Dogs Trust
5. Edie
Five-year-old Shar Pei Edi had plenty of fun on a special Easter egg hunt. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Evie
Three-year-old French Bulldog loves attention from her human friends. She's not a fan of long walks, but does enjoy a gentle potter. Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.