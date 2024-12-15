The Christmas Grouch was caught on camera green-handed, stealing decorations from venues and hiding them elsewhere in The Light on The Headrow as part of a playful video shared across the shopping centre’s social media channels. The grouchy green vandal came face to face with shoppers at the weekend for a one-of-a-kind meet and greet - ‘The Light’s Stolen Christmas Pop-Up’ And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to catch all the Christmas cheer on camera. READ MORE: 21 photos take you inside Leeds nightclubs at Christmas in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
Leeds city centre: 12 of the best photos from the Christmas Grouch visit to The Light
He’s the mischievous visitor who has been wreaking festive havoc in the city centre, causing chaos in and around The Light just in time for Christmas.
1 / 2
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.