The Christmas Grouch was caught on camera green-handed, stealing decorations from venues and hiding them elsewhere in The Light on The Headrow as part of a playful video shared across the shopping centre's social media channels. The grouchy green vandal came face to face with shoppers at the weekend for a one-of-a-kind meet and greet - 'The Light's Stolen Christmas Pop-Up' And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to catch all the Christmas cheer on camera.