Leeds city centre: 12 of the best photos from the Christmas Grouch visit to The Light

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Dec 2024, 11:15 BST

He’s the mischievous visitor who has been wreaking festive havoc in the city centre, causing chaos in and around The Light just in time for Christmas.

The Christmas Grouch was caught on camera green-handed, stealing decorations from venues and hiding them elsewhere in The Light on The Headrow as part of a playful video shared across the shopping centre’s social media channels. The grouchy green vandal came face to face with shoppers at the weekend for a one-of-a-kind meet and greet - ‘The Light’s Stolen Christmas Pop-Up’ And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to catch all the Christmas cheer on camera. READ MORE: 21 photos take you inside Leeds nightclubs at Christmas in the 1990s YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Two-month-old Minnie McCulloch from Middleton says hello to the Christmas Grouch.

1. Christmas Grouch

Two-month-old Minnie McCulloch from Middleton says hello to the Christmas Grouch.

Little five-month-old Mya-Mae from Armley gets a close look at the Christmas Grouch.

2. Christmas Grouch

Little five-month-old Mya-Mae from Armley gets a close look at the Christmas Grouch.

The Christmas Grouch meets youngsters.

3. Christmas Grouch

The Christmas Grouch meets youngsters.

A long queue to see the Christmas Grouch.

4. Christmas Grouch

A long queue to see the Christmas Grouch.

The Christmas Grouch enjoys a hug from Jeannie Wrigglesworth from Little London.

5. Christmas Grouch

The Christmas Grouch enjoys a hug from Jeannie Wrigglesworth from Little London.

A long queue to see the Christmas Grouch.

6. Christmas Grouch

A long queue to see the Christmas Grouch.

