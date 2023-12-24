Leeds news you can trust since 1890
12 nostalgic sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Leeds

They are the sayings which you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in the world’s greatest city.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Your YEP has been asking readers if you weren't born-and-bred Leeds, what's one expression that really threw you the first time you heard it. And you have responded in your droves. Here's a selection of the best answers posted on the Yorkshire Evening Post facebook page.

"Do you want a bread cake?" - Michèle Louise.

"Don't slip off the corser edge" - Valerie Clapham.

"Mash tea and chop chips to light the fire" - Joan Olbison Crossland.

"Bun for fairy cakes. Pot for a cast. Fuddle for a buffet. Buffet for a pouffe." - Martin Bostock

"Ginnel for alleyway and beck for a stream" - Yvonne McPhail.

"Just as busy as Briggate on a Saturday afternoon..." - Pat Lister.

