12 nostalgic sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Leeds
They are the sayings which you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in the world’s greatest city.
Your YEP has been asking readers if you weren't born-and-bred Leeds, what's one expression that really threw you the first time you heard it. And you have responded in your droves. Here’s a selection of the best answers posted on the Yorkshire Evening Post facebook page. READ MORE: 10 Leeds people who changed the world for the better LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1 / 2