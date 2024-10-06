12 fun pictures as pumpkin pickers in Leeds get into the Halloween spirit at Kemps Farm in Horsforth

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2024, 14:30 GMT

Families are getting into the Halloween spirit at Kemps Farm in Horsforth, where pumpkin picking season is in full swing.

With more than 80,000 pumpkins scattered throughout the fields and 20 different varieties, there's something for everyone - whether you're after a jumbo orange classic, or even something unusual like a pink or blue pumpkin.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Visitors have been enjoying tractor trailer rides around the fields as well as plenty of Halloween-themed photo opportunities.

With wheelbarrows full of hand-picked pumpkins, the only job left to do is carve spooky faces at home. Kemps Farm is open every day from October 16, with tickets available online.

As the farm opened for visitors, YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the action. Here are 12 of the best pictures -

Three-year-old Archie Williams, of Ilkley, looks relaxed amongst the pumpkins.

1. Pumpkin picking at Kemps Farm

Three-year-old Archie Williams, of Ilkley, looks relaxed amongst the pumpkins. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Pumpkin hunters Brady and Kian McGinchey, with Meadow and Luca Brazil, of West Park, Leeds, enjoying the fun at Kemps Farm.

2. Pumpkin picking at Kemps Farm

Pumpkin hunters Brady and Kian McGinchey, with Meadow and Luca Brazil, of West Park, Leeds, enjoying the fun at Kemps Farm. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There are more than 80,000 pumpkins scattered throughout the fields and 20 different varieties.

3. Pumpkin picking at Kemps Farm

There are more than 80,000 pumpkins scattered throughout the fields and 20 different varieties. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Naina Safar, of Huddersfield, selects the perfect pumpkin.

4. Pumpkin picking at Kemps Farm

Naina Safar, of Huddersfield, selects the perfect pumpkin. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There are plenty of Halloween-themed photo opportunities, as demonstrated here by Lisa and Chelsea Fitzgerald.

5. Pumpkin picking at Kemps Farm

There are plenty of Halloween-themed photo opportunities, as demonstrated here by Lisa and Chelsea Fitzgerald. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
There's something for everyone at Kemps Farm - whether you're after a jumbo orange classic, or even something unusual like a pink or blue pumpkin. Here, Jacob, eight, and Bonnie, four, along with Kay and Alice Howe, eight, choose their favourites.

6. Pumpkin picking at Kemps Farm

There's something for everyone at Kemps Farm - whether you're after a jumbo orange classic, or even something unusual like a pink or blue pumpkin. Here, Jacob, eight, and Bonnie, four, along with Kay and Alice Howe, eight, choose their favourites. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice