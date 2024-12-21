12 festive pictures as Leeds shoppers brave strong winds to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 21st Dec 2024, 16:30 GMT

With Christmas just days away, shoppers braved the windy streets of Leeds in a dash for gifts and goodies.

The weather in the city has been far from ideal after a yellow warning for wind was put in place by the Met Office.

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today

But that didn’t deter these shoppers, who were undaunted by the powerful gusts down Briggate.

The atmosphere remained thoroughly festive, despite wind-whipped scarves and an overcast sky.

This morning (December 21), our photographer was out and about capturing the joyful faces of shoppers as they conquered the elements. Here are 12 of the best pictures -

Windy weather didn't stand a chance against these shoppers' determination.

1. Christmas shoppers

Windy weather didn't stand a chance against these shoppers' determination. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Santa's little helpers Leah Lawrence and daughter Ellie, 10, enjoyed the festivities.

2. Christmas shoppers

Santa's little helpers Leah Lawrence and daughter Ellie, 10, enjoyed the festivities. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
These shoppers battled the breeze to get into the Christmas spirit.

3. Christmas shoppers

These shoppers battled the breeze to get into the Christmas spirit. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
They proved that nothing - not even gale-force winds - can stop a festive shopping spree.

4. Christmas shoppers

They proved that nothing - not even gale-force winds - can stop a festive shopping spree. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The Phoenix Concert Band, based in Yeadon, brought some festive cheer as they raised money for Jessie's Fund at Kirkgate Market.

5. Christmas shoppers

The Phoenix Concert Band, based in Yeadon, brought some festive cheer as they raised money for Jessie's Fund at Kirkgate Market. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Bundled up and bustling through, Kirkgate Market was busy with shoppers this morning.

6. Christmas shoppers

Bundled up and bustling through, Kirkgate Market was busy with shoppers this morning. | Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice