The weather in the city has been far from ideal after a yellow warning for wind was put in place by the Met Office.

But that didn’t deter these shoppers, who were undaunted by the powerful gusts down Briggate.

The atmosphere remained thoroughly festive, despite wind-whipped scarves and an overcast sky.

This morning (December 21), our photographer was out and about capturing the joyful faces of shoppers as they conquered the elements. Here are 12 of the best pictures -

Christmas shoppers Windy weather didn't stand a chance against these shoppers' determination.

Christmas shoppers Santa's little helpers Leah Lawrence and daughter Ellie, 10, enjoyed the festivities.

Christmas shoppers These shoppers battled the breeze to get into the Christmas spirit.

Christmas shoppers They proved that nothing - not even gale-force winds - can stop a festive shopping spree.

Christmas shoppers The Phoenix Concert Band, based in Yeadon, brought some festive cheer as they raised money for Jessie's Fund at Kirkgate Market.

Christmas shoppers Bundled up and bustling through, Kirkgate Market was busy with shoppers this morning.