12 adorable pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds over Christmas including affectionate one-year-old Joby

Here are the ‘12 dogs of Christmas’ who are on a mission to find loving homes over the festive period.
Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. So why not bring a bit of joy and warmth into your home this Christmas by taking one of these festive furballs home?
Here are 12 of the dogs up for adoption –
1. Joby
Handsome one-year-old Joby has enormous potential. Although he can be nervous initially, he's an affectionate pup seeking a loving home. He'll need an adult-only environment with no other pets to maintain his routine and training, as well as a secure garden for playtime. Joby's confidence is improving and walking him in areas with fewer dogs will help with this. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Jethro
Two-year-old Foxhound Cross Jethro is Dogs Trust Leeds' favourite entertainer and is sure to put a grin on your face. He prefers being the only dog at home but welcomes visiting dogs and walking buddies. The young and strong hound would be best suited to an adult-only home without cats. He'd love to play off his lead in a secure garden. Photo: Kevin JohnsonKJ PHOTOGRAPHY/Dogs Trust
3. Lucy
Two-year-old Lurcher Cross Lucy is bursting with fun and love. While a little wary of other dogs, she'd make the perfect companion in an adult-only home. A secure garden would be essential for her playful adventures. Photo: Kevin JohnsonKJ PHOTOGRAPHY/Dogs Trust
4. Buster
Ten-year-old Patterdale Terrier Buster is seeking a loving home. If you going on country walks with cheeky companions, he'd be perfect for you. The energetic pooch craves attention and would be best suited to an adult-only home with a secure garden. He thrives in a calm environment and is currently proving to be an excellent house guest in a foster home. Despite being on lifelong medication, Dogs Trust Leeds can provide support. Photo: Kevin JohnsonKJ PHOTOGRAPHY/Dogs Trust
5. Sophie
Eight-year-old Siberian Husky Sophie was found as a stray, but her fun and friendly personality would make her the perfect companion for an active family. She'd be fine with older teens, but would prefer to be the only pet in the house. Sophie loves a secure garden for play and housetraining, and is friendly with everyone. She becomes more affectionate as she gets to know you. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Missi
Six-year-old Lurcher Missi takes time to reveal her true character, but the wait is worth it. She has a few training needs and prefers a calm, predictable adult-only home with a secure garden. Missi thrives on constant companionship and the team at Dogs Trust Leeds is ready to advise on introducing her to alone time. Everyone who knows her loves Missi as she's sweet, loving, and playful. Photo: Dogs Trust