11 wacky photos showcase Christmas revellers on the Leeds Otley Run

It is the Leeds pub crawl which has proven a challenge for generations of students.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT

Revellers donned fancy dress costumes to enjoy a tipple or ten on the Otley Run a two-and-a-half-mile pub crawl that starts at Woodies Ale House in Headingley and ends in the city centre at The Dry Dock after other boozes are stopped off at for a drink along the way - though the exact number does vary. Your YEP was on hand to capture all the wacky fun on camera in the run up to Christmas. READ MORE: 12 nostalgic sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Leeds

Revellers dressed as a shepherd, a wise man, Mary, a Christmas star and Jesus. Photo: Steve Riding

Christmas characters in fancy dress. Photo: Steve Riding

Antlers at the ready for this set of revellers. Photo: Steve Riding

Three Santas and The Grinch. Photo: Steve Riding

Revellers Luke Suggitt and Immy Corbett and Katherine Robinson. Photo: Steve Riding

All smiles from this merry band of Christmas revellers. Photo: Steve Riding

