11 precious pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds including adorable English Bull Terrier rescued as stray

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 26th May 2024, 11:30 BST

Here are 11 of the cutest dogs in Leeds, who are all up for adoption this month.

The adorable pups, who are being cared for by Dogs Trust at the charity’s rehoming centre on York Road, range from youngsters to older hounds looking for retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes two-year-old Nova, an English Bull Terrier who was found as a stray. Dogs Trust volunteers said she was in a pretty “bad condition” - but thanks to the team, she has been restored to full health.

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome animals in need. Here are 11 of the dogs that are up for adoption this month -

Two-year-old Nova is an English Bull Terrier who was found as a stray in a bad conditions - but thankfully the team at Dogs Trust have restored her to full health. She has been a huge hit with staff thanks to her playful nature and would suit a family who would be keen to give her plenty of attention.

1. Nova

Two-year-old Nova is an English Bull Terrier who was found as a stray in a bad conditions - but thankfully the team at Dogs Trust have restored her to full health. She has been a huge hit with staff thanks to her playful nature and would suit a family who would be keen to give her plenty of attention. Photo: Dogs Trust

Coco is an 18-month-old Patterdale Terrier who loves keeping busy. She would suit an active home with adopters who are keen to carry on her training.

2. Coco

Coco is an 18-month-old Patterdale Terrier who loves keeping busy. She would suit an active home with adopters who are keen to carry on her training. Photo: Dogs Trust

Eight-year-old Dexter is a Terrier Crossbreed who loves showing off his tricks, like the paw skills here. He loves playing and going for walks, so would suit an active family.

3. Dexter

Eight-year-old Dexter is a Terrier Crossbreed who loves showing off his tricks, like the paw skills here. He loves playing and going for walks, so would suit an active family. Photo: Dogs Trust

Frankie, a two-year-old Lurcher, has been learning some skills on the lead this week. He can be quite nervous, so would need adopters who would be happy to build his confidence and slowly transition him into a new home.

4. Frankie

Frankie, a two-year-old Lurcher, has been learning some skills on the lead this week. He can be quite nervous, so would need adopters who would be happy to build his confidence and slowly transition him into a new home. Photo: Dogs Trust

Jax is a five-year-old Staffy and a thoroughly cheeky character. He loves his toys and would play with them all day if given the chance.

5. Jax

Jax is a five-year-old Staffy and a thoroughly cheeky character. He loves his toys and would play with them all day if given the chance. Photo: Dogs Trust

Three-year-old Mally is a Staffy Crossbreed who can find the world a worrying place, but with her training is building more confidence. She is ready to settle into a new home with patient adopters.

6. Mally

Three-year-old Mally is a Staffy Crossbreed who can find the world a worrying place, but with her training is building more confidence. She is ready to settle into a new home with patient adopters. Photo: Dogs Trust

