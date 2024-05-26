The adorable pups, who are being cared for by Dogs Trust at the charity’s rehoming centre on York Road, range from youngsters to older hounds looking for retirement homes.
This month, our round-up includes two-year-old Nova, an English Bull Terrier who was found as a stray. Dogs Trust volunteers said she was in a pretty “bad condition” - but thanks to the team, she has been restored to full health.
Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome animals in need. Here are 11 of the dogs that are up for adoption this month -
1. Nova
Two-year-old Nova is an English Bull Terrier who was found as a stray in a bad conditions - but thankfully the team at Dogs Trust have restored her to full health. She has been a huge hit with staff thanks to her playful nature and would suit a family who would be keen to give her plenty of attention. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Coco
Coco is an 18-month-old Patterdale Terrier who loves keeping busy. She would suit an active home with adopters who are keen to carry on her training. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Dexter
Eight-year-old Dexter is a Terrier Crossbreed who loves showing off his tricks, like the paw skills here. He loves playing and going for walks, so would suit an active family. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Frankie
Frankie, a two-year-old Lurcher, has been learning some skills on the lead this week. He can be quite nervous, so would need adopters who would be happy to build his confidence and slowly transition him into a new home. Photo: Dogs Trust
5. Jax
Jax is a five-year-old Staffy and a thoroughly cheeky character. He loves his toys and would play with them all day if given the chance. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Mally
Three-year-old Mally is a Staffy Crossbreed who can find the world a worrying place, but with her training is building more confidence. She is ready to settle into a new home with patient adopters. Photo: Dogs Trust
