But the bustling nature of our vibrant city can often mean we overlook its beauty.
So we asked the people of Leeds to share the prettiest streets in Leeds. They shared streets from each ward in the city.
Here are their top picks - and where you should head down for your walk or drive.
1. Street Lane
This Roundhay street has been named as one of the prettiest streets in the city. It is home to many wonderful independent businesses including Mediterranean restaurant The Olive Branch, newly opened Hesco Lounge and top quality coffee shop RAND. | James Hardisty Photo: James Hardisty
2. Alwoodley Lane
This street in Alwoodley is long - and has much vibrant greenery making it one of the prettiest in the city. Even now, as the leaves change colours, this street is wonderful to walk and drive though. | Google Photo: Google
3. Wigton Lane
From stunning houses to tall trees, Wigton Lane in Alwoodley has also been named as one of the prettiest in the city. | Google Photo: Google
4. Park Row
This is one of my personal favourite streets in Leeds. There are many gorgeous buildings on this street and many more of the city’s favourite businesses. Passing this street to access the train station or the Headrow is always a delight. | National World
5. Queen Street
There’s always a buzz on Queen Street in Morley. There’s a little bit of everything on this street - from independent shops to a traditional market hall. Passing the station, you will find the beautiful Town Hall and more stunning architecture. | Google Photo: Google
6. Farsley Town Street
This bustling street in Farsley has also been named one of the prettiest streets in Leeds. There’s much to enjoy here from Indian restaurant Deeva to pub numberthirtythree. | Yorkshire Post Newspapers Photo: Yorkshire Post Newspapers
