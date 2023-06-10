Leeds news you can trust since 1890
11 of the best spots for sunbathing in Leeds - chosen by the people who live here

What time is it? It’s summer time and that means a chance to enjoy some much needed fun in the sun.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 10th Jun 2023, 08:10 BST

Long week at work capped by lying in the sun with a cold beer in beautiful surroundings, it sounds like bliss doesn’t it? Well lucky for you Leeds has a number of stunning spots to kick back, relax and take in the good weather.

The Met Office has predicted that the UK will get “a warm plume of air being drawn in from the south” this weekend that will bring hotter and more unsettled conditions, and will lead to the first heat-health alert of the year.

In Leeds it is expected that temperatures in some areas could reach as high as 25°C on Saturday and Sunday so with that in mind here 11 of the best sunbathing spots in Leeds as chosen by you – the Yorkshire Evening Post readers...

The most popular location was Roundhay Park - one of the largest urban parks in the world.

1. Roundhay Park

The most popular location was Roundhay Park - one of the largest urban parks in the world. Photo: Steve Riding

Many also suggested watching the cricket at Headingley Stadium as an ideal place to catch the sun.

2. Headingley Stadium

Many also suggested watching the cricket at Headingley Stadium as an ideal place to catch the sun. Photo: James Hardisty

A popular choice among readers was enjoying the sun in one of Leeds's many beer gardens such as at the popular Water Lane Boathouse.

3. Beer Garden

A popular choice among readers was enjoying the sun in one of Leeds's many beer gardens such as at the popular Water Lane Boathouse. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Many opted for Newlay Locks, located near Rodley along the Leeds Liverpool canal.

4. Newlay Locks

Many opted for Newlay Locks, located near Rodley along the Leeds Liverpool canal. Photo: UGC

