This month, our round-up includes Rosco, an adorable four-year-old Beagle who was found as a stray.
Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 11 of the dogs up for adoption –
1. Rosco
Rosco is a four-year-old Beagle who was found as a stray. He would need adopters to understand his need for training and be ready to give him plenty of outdoor time. Rosco could potentially share his home with another dog. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Blue
Blue is a two-year-old French Bulldog who loves to live life to the max. He is working on a few training needs and is doing well, but would need an adult-only home where he would also be the only pet. Photo: Dogs Trust
3. Chase
Chase is a six-year-old Sprocker and has been described as the poster boy for his breed. He would need adopters who enjoy plenty of outdoor adventures, as he likes to be kept busy. Photo: Dogs Trust
4. Dexter
Dexter is an eight-year-old Terrier Crossbreed. He is lots of fun, but need people to let him come round to them in his own time. He thrives on a fixed routine and must be the only pet in an adult-only home. Photo: Dogs Trust
5. Ellie
Adorable Ellie is a two-year-old Greyhound who is very affectionate. She likes to have her own space, so young children wouldn't work, but would be fine living with high school aged kids. Photo: Dogs Trust
6. Jethro
Jethro is a three-year-old Foxhound who is looking for adopters with as much energy as he has. He would need to be the only pet in an adult-only home because of his size and strength. He would also need a room where he can relax alone. Photo: Dogs Trust
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.