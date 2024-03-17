11 handsome hounds at Dogs Trust looking for new homes in Leeds including adorable Beagle rescued as a stray

Here are 11 of the handsome hounds up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this month.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 17th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT

The loveable pooches, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre in York Road, range from youngsters to older dogs looking for retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes Rosco, an adorable four-year-old Beagle who was found as a stray.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Dogs Trust Leeds works closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 11 of the dogs up for adoption –

Rosco is a four-year-old Beagle who was found as a stray. He would need adopters to understand his need for training and be ready to give him plenty of outdoor time. Rosco could potentially share his home with another dog.

1. Rosco

Rosco is a four-year-old Beagle who was found as a stray. He would need adopters to understand his need for training and be ready to give him plenty of outdoor time. Rosco could potentially share his home with another dog. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Blue is a two-year-old French Bulldog who loves to live life to the max. He is working on a few training needs and is doing well, but would need an adult-only home where he would also be the only pet.

2. Blue

Blue is a two-year-old French Bulldog who loves to live life to the max. He is working on a few training needs and is doing well, but would need an adult-only home where he would also be the only pet. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Chase is a six-year-old Sprocker and has been described as the poster boy for his breed. He would need adopters who enjoy plenty of outdoor adventures, as he likes to be kept busy.

3. Chase

Chase is a six-year-old Sprocker and has been described as the poster boy for his breed. He would need adopters who enjoy plenty of outdoor adventures, as he likes to be kept busy. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Dexter is an eight-year-old Terrier Crossbreed. He is lots of fun, but need people to let him come round to them in his own time. He thrives on a fixed routine and must be the only pet in an adult-only home.

4. Dexter

Dexter is an eight-year-old Terrier Crossbreed. He is lots of fun, but need people to let him come round to them in his own time. He thrives on a fixed routine and must be the only pet in an adult-only home. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Adorable Ellie is a two-year-old Greyhound who is very affectionate. She likes to have her own space, so young children wouldn't work, but would be fine living with high school aged kids.

5. Ellie

Adorable Ellie is a two-year-old Greyhound who is very affectionate. She likes to have her own space, so young children wouldn't work, but would be fine living with high school aged kids. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Jethro is a three-year-old Foxhound who is looking for adopters with as much energy as he has. He would need to be the only pet in an adult-only home because of his size and strength. He would also need a room where he can relax alone.

6. Jethro

Jethro is a three-year-old Foxhound who is looking for adopters with as much energy as he has. He would need to be the only pet in an adult-only home because of his size and strength. He would also need a room where he can relax alone. Photo: Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.