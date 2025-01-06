Gootopia, which opened at Gravity Active Leeds on Saturday (January 4), proved to be a lot of messy fun.

With children laughing and diving hands-first into the goo, the pop-up encouraged families to unleash their creativity.

They were able to craft their own slime creations by choosing colours and sparkles, as parents snapped photos of their little scientists.

Our photographer was there to capture all of the messy action, as these 11 photos show how the kids couldn’t get enough of the fun -

1 . Gootopia Four-year-old Hadley Hughes gets stuck into the slime-making. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Gootopia With custom colours and glitter, these youngsters crafted their best slime creations. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Gootopia Four-year-old Ovie Jeffreys, of Chapel Allerton, was hard at work creating stretchy magic. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Gootopia Kids enjoyed making their works of art. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Gootopia Three-year-old Ava Nicholls with cousin Sophia Riley, five, get their heads together as a team. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Gootopia The youngsters make a giant slime. | Steve Riding Photo Sales