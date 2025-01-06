11 fun pictures inside slime-making attraction that has launched at Gravity Active Leeds

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:55 GMT

Kids in Leeds enjoyed a slippery day out over the weekend, as a new slime-making attraction launched in the city.

Gootopia, which opened at Gravity Active Leeds on Saturday (January 4), proved to be a lot of messy fun.

With children laughing and diving hands-first into the goo, the pop-up encouraged families to unleash their creativity.

They were able to craft their own slime creations by choosing colours and sparkles, as parents snapped photos of their little scientists.

Our photographer was there to capture all of the messy action, as these 11 photos show how the kids couldn’t get enough of the fun -

Four-year-old Hadley Hughes gets stuck into the slime-making.

1. Gootopia

Four-year-old Hadley Hughes gets stuck into the slime-making. | Steve Riding

With custom colours and glitter, these youngsters crafted their best slime creations.

2. Gootopia

With custom colours and glitter, these youngsters crafted their best slime creations. | Steve Riding

Four-year-old Ovie Jeffreys, of Chapel Allerton, was hard at work creating stretchy magic.

3. Gootopia

Four-year-old Ovie Jeffreys, of Chapel Allerton, was hard at work creating stretchy magic. | Steve Riding

Kids enjoyed making their works of art.

4. Gootopia

Kids enjoyed making their works of art. | Steve Riding

Three-year-old Ava Nicholls with cousin Sophia Riley, five, get their heads together as a team.

5. Gootopia

Three-year-old Ava Nicholls with cousin Sophia Riley, five, get their heads together as a team. | Steve Riding

The youngsters make a giant slime.

6. Gootopia

The youngsters make a giant slime. | Steve Riding

