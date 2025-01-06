Gootopia, which opened at Gravity Active Leeds on Saturday (January 4), proved to be a lot of messy fun.
With children laughing and diving hands-first into the goo, the pop-up encouraged families to unleash their creativity.
They were able to craft their own slime creations by choosing colours and sparkles, as parents snapped photos of their little scientists.
Our photographer was there to capture all of the messy action, as these 11 photos show how the kids couldn’t get enough of the fun -
