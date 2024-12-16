Gootopia: Slime-making attraction to launch pop-ups in Leeds and Castleford
Gootopia is oozing with excitement to announce an exciting partnership with Gravity Active.
Together, the brands are launching two new pop-up sites at Gravity Active Leeds and Gravity Active Castleford, opening on January 4, 2025.
This marks the first time Gootopia will bring its unique brand of slime workshops, parties, and retail outside of London, expanding its reach to families in Yorkshire.
The new Gootopia sites at Gravity Active will provide a range of creative activities for kids and families, including workshops, slime-making sessions and birthday parties.
Chris Saville, co-founder of Gootopia, said: “Gravity Active and Gootopia are a match made in heaven. Kids can burn off energy with exciting physical activities and then unleash their creativity in a slime workshop. It’s the ultimate day out for children and families, offering something unique for everyone.”
Nishi Bowan Saville, co-founder of Gootopia, added: “Partnering with Gravity Active allows us to bring the joy of slime-making to more children, encouraging creativity, teamwork, and fun.”
Tilly Belford, head of marketing for Gravity Active, said: “This partnership allows us to deliver an all-in-one destination for energy-packed excitement and imaginative exploration, ensuring there’s something for every child and family to enjoy.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.