10 things we’d love to see in Leeds in 2023 - including Beyonce and fireworks

With the difficulties that 2022 offered up it’s no wonder that Leeds residents have put that year well and truly behind them.

By Charles Gray
2 minutes ago

Whether it was the cost of living crisis, war in Ukraine or the political chaos engulfing Westminster, there seemed to be no end of bad news last year. Closer to home things were a bit brighter though, with Leeds United just about maintaining their Premier League status and Marvel studios coming to the city to film a new series.

We’ve now asked Leeds residents what they want to see in the city during 2023 not that year has started to get into full swing, with some insightful and amusing answers offered up.

Here are 10 of the answers that came up:

1. What Leeds residents want to see this year

Photo: National World

2. Tram system

A number of people called for the long-talked about tram system to be brought to Leeds.

Photo: NA

3. Public swimming pool

Teresa Cook called for "a public swimming pool in the city centre to replace the lost International pool".

Photo: Charlotte Graham

4. Fewer roadworks

Unsurprisingly one of the most popular things readers called for was or less roadworks or, if somehow possible, none at all.

Photo: Steve Riding

