Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

12 pictures of megastars playing Leeds Festival down the decades

They are the artists which provide a soundtrack to the lives of generations of music fans.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:45 BST

And over the last two decades Leeds Festival has provided an opportunity for many to enjoy watching their heroes live on stage. The music extravaganza has been entertaining and thrilling fans more than two decades and has attracted a galaxy of global megastars. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, remembering the artists who made a lasting impression. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of global superstars performing at Leeds Festival over the years.

1. Leeds Fest memories

Enjoy these photo memories of global superstars performing at Leeds Festival over the years. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Damon Albarn of Blur performing at the first ever Leeds Festival in 1999.

2. Leeds Fest memories

Damon Albarn of Blur performing at the first ever Leeds Festival in 1999. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales
Leeds United fan and Stereophonics front man Kelly Jones belts out a hit in 2000.

3. Leeds Fest memories

Leeds United fan and Stereophonics front man Kelly Jones belts out a hit in 2000. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha on stage at Temple Newsam in 2000. The band have sold more than 16 million records worldwide and are will be inducted into the 2023 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

4. Leeds Fest memories

Rage Against The Machine's Zack de la Rocha on stage at Temple Newsam in 2000. The band have sold more than 16 million records worldwide and are will be inducted into the 2023 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds