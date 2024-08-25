10 lively pictures show huge crowds at Leeds Festival 2024 as Blink-182 headline Main Stage

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 25th Aug 2024, 11:38 BST

Thousands of fans flooded Bramham Park on Saturday as pop-punk legends Blink-182 headlined the Main Stage at Leeds Festival.

The energy soared as the festival grounds were transformed into a sea of colour, with revellers embracing the party spirit.

As well as Blink-182, there were electrifying sets from Skrillex and The Prodigy.

These 10 lively pictures capture the fun on the second day of Leeds Festival 2024 -

Blink-182 delivered a high-energy set that had the crowd jumping and singing.

1. Leeds Festival 2024

Blink-182 delivered a high-energy set that had the crowd jumping and singing. | Mark Bickerdike

The 'All the Small Things' musicians kept the energy soaring.

2. Leeds Festival 2024

The 'All the Small Things' musicians kept the energy soaring. | Mark Bickerdike

They headlined the Bramham Park bash on the second day of this year's event.

3. Leeds Festival 2024

They headlined the Bramham Park bash on the second day of this year's event. | Mark Bickerdike

They performed all of their beloved hits.

4. Leeds Festival 2024

They performed all of their beloved hits. | Mark Bickerdike

A huge crowd turned out for Skrillex on the Chevron Stage.

5. Leeds Festival 2024

A huge crowd turned out for Skrillex on the Chevron Stage. | Mark Bickerdike

Bramham Park was transformed into a sea of colours.

6. Leeds Festival 2024

Bramham Park was transformed into a sea of colours. | Mark Bickerdike

