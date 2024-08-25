The energy soared as the festival grounds were transformed into a sea of colour, with revellers embracing the party spirit.
As well as Blink-182, there were electrifying sets from Skrillex and The Prodigy.
1. Leeds Festival 2024
Blink-182 delivered a high-energy set that had the crowd jumping and singing. | Mark Bickerdike
2. Leeds Festival 2024
The 'All the Small Things' musicians kept the energy soaring. | Mark Bickerdike
3. Leeds Festival 2024
They headlined the Bramham Park bash on the second day of this year's event. | Mark Bickerdike
4. Leeds Festival 2024
They performed all of their beloved hits. | Mark Bickerdike
5. Leeds Festival 2024
A huge crowd turned out for Skrillex on the Chevron Stage. | Mark Bickerdike
6. Leeds Festival 2024
Bramham Park was transformed into a sea of colours. | Mark Bickerdike
