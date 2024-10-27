The charity fundraiser on Saturday, October 26 allowed those courageous enough to take on the Pumpkin Trail or Frightmare Trail while supporting local charities and good causes.

This year, the event raised funds for Leeds Mind, which supports people suffering from poor mental health, giving them the resources to recover and lead an independent life.

Funds also go to Addingham Scout Group, the main organisers of the annual event who supply the trails with most of its volunteers.

The trails took brave souls around the park, getting up close and personal with ghoulish creatures along with special sound and lighting effects.

Here are 10 haunting pictures from the 2024 Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park:

1 . Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park Jamie Emsley crawls out of the wood to meet the guests. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park Esmae Emsley peeps out to scare the walkers. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park Naya and Amira Okojibe from Leeds meet Scarlett Griffin of Addingham Scouts. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park Werewolf Nick Stead meets young people on the walk. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park Clown Ell Du Jour of Yeadon meets Stuart and Eirlysiane Rose. | Steve Riding Photo Sales