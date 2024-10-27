10 horrifying photos from the 2024 Leeds Scare Trails Halloween charity fundraiser at Golden Acre Park

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 27th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST

Brave visitors faced their fears this weekend at the Leeds Scare Trails Halloween event at Golden Acre Park.

The charity fundraiser on Saturday, October 26 allowed those courageous enough to take on the Pumpkin Trail or Frightmare Trail while supporting local charities and good causes.

This year, the event raised funds for Leeds Mind, which supports people suffering from poor mental health, giving them the resources to recover and lead an independent life.

Funds also go to Addingham Scout Group, the main organisers of the annual event who supply the trails with most of its volunteers.

The trails took brave souls around the park, getting up close and personal with ghoulish creatures along with special sound and lighting effects.

Here are 10 haunting pictures from the 2024 Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park:

Jamie Emsley crawls out of the wood to meet the guests.

1. Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park

Jamie Emsley crawls out of the wood to meet the guests. | Steve Riding

Esmae Emsley peeps out to scare the walkers.

2. Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park

Esmae Emsley peeps out to scare the walkers. | Steve Riding

Naya and Amira Okojibe from Leeds meet Scarlett Griffin of Addingham Scouts.

3. Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park

Naya and Amira Okojibe from Leeds meet Scarlett Griffin of Addingham Scouts. | Steve Riding

Werewolf Nick Stead meets young people on the walk.

4. Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park

Werewolf Nick Stead meets young people on the walk. | Steve Riding

Clown Ell Du Jour of Yeadon meets Stuart and Eirlysiane Rose.

5. Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park

Clown Ell Du Jour of Yeadon meets Stuart and Eirlysiane Rose. | Steve Riding

"Butcher" Andy Bleasdale from Otley with a not-so-scared group.

6. Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park

"Butcher" Andy Bleasdale from Otley with a not-so-scared group. | Steve Riding

