The charity fundraiser on Saturday, October 26 allowed those courageous enough to take on the Pumpkin Trail or Frightmare Trail while supporting local charities and good causes.
This year, the event raised funds for Leeds Mind, which supports people suffering from poor mental health, giving them the resources to recover and lead an independent life.
Funds also go to Addingham Scout Group, the main organisers of the annual event who supply the trails with most of its volunteers.
The trails took brave souls around the park, getting up close and personal with ghoulish creatures along with special sound and lighting effects.
Here are 10 haunting pictures from the 2024 Leeds Scare Trails at Golden Acre Park:
