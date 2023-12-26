Leeds news you can trust since 1890
10 historic hidden gems that you never knew existed in Leeds

It’s difficult to walk around Leeds without stumbling upon a hidden gem.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 26th Dec 2023, 11:30 GMT

Here are some of the city’s best kept and beautiful secrets. READ MORE: 13 of the best sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

The Leeds Library was founded in 1768 it is the oldest surviving subscription library in Britain. Have you stumbled across the entrance on Commercial Street?

The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills.

Leeds has an underground and its still possible to walk around in it, albeit with special permission from Network Rail and possibly the management of the Queens Hotel.

Dating back to 1850, the Lifting Tower acts as a visible reminder of the city's rail heritage. It was one of a pair that stood either side of the old viaduct running into the Leeds Central railway station.

This memorial of Queen Victoria was unveiled in November 1905, and originally stood outside Leeds Town Hall. It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937 was designated as a Grade II listed building in August 1976.

Adel's York Gate garden packs quite a punch for its one acre proportions. It never fails to intrigue its visitors with its fourteen garden rooms, linked by a series of clever vistas.

