It’s difficult to walk around Leeds without stumbling upon a hidden gem.
1. Hidden gems
The Leeds Library was founded in 1768 it is the oldest surviving subscription library in Britain. Have you stumbled across the entrance on Commercial Street? Photo: Steve Riding
2. Hidden gem
The sign on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal reads: 'The Remains of a Wooden Icebreaker Lie Submerged' and is found near the Leeds Industrial Museum, Armley Mills. Photo: YPN
3. Hidden gems
Leeds has an underground and its still possible to walk around in it, albeit with special permission from Network Rail and possibly the management of the Queens Hotel. Photo: YPN
4. Hidden gem
Dating back to 1850, the Lifting Tower acts as a visible reminder of the city's rail heritage. It was one of a pair that stood either side of the old viaduct running into the Leeds Central railway station. Photo: YPN
5. Hidden gems
This memorial of Queen Victoria was unveiled in November 1905, and originally stood outside Leeds Town Hall. It was moved to Woodhouse Moor in 1937 was designated as a Grade II listed building in August 1976. Photo: James Hardisty
6. Hidden gems
Adel's York Gate garden packs quite a punch for its one acre proportions. It never fails to intrigue its visitors with its fourteen garden rooms, linked by a series of clever vistas. Photo: Simon Hulme