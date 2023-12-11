Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 of the best sayings you'll only understand if you've lived in Leeds

They are the sayings which you’ll only understand if you’ve lived in the world’s greatest city – Leeds.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 22nd Jul 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:33 GMT

Your YEP has been asking readers if you weren't born-and-bred in the city, what's one expression that really threw you the first time you heard it. And you have responded in your droves. Here’s a selection of the best answers posted on the Yorkshire Evening Post facebook page. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

"3 times and a bag of chips" - Pam Hutchinson.

"Bun for fairy cakes. Pot for a cast. Fuddle for a buffet. Buffet for a pouffe."

"Ginnel for alleyway and beck for a stream" - Yvonne McPhail

"Just as busy as Briggate on a Saturday afternoon..." - Pat Lister.

"M'off t shop duh yuh wan' owt?" It confused my Geordie flatmates first time I asked, so I had to repeat myself very slowly" - Jenn Hurley.

"‘Laikin out’ to go for a beer!" - Robert Wilkins.

