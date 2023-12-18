Hundreds of adorable sausage dogs descended on the city for a Christmas party unlike any other.

The festive bash, at Electric Press, in Great George Street, was met with tail-wagging galore by the fashionable pups on Sunday (December 17).

They were treated to “puppuccinos” and posed for paw-fect pictures, while their owners got a chance to mingle with other Dachshund enthusiasts.

The event was organised by Pup Up Cafe, and party-planners made sure there were plenty of treats to spoil the dogs – as well as their human companions.

With doggie Christmas presents in their bucketloads and prizes for the best dressed sausages, it’s no wonder the event was popular with puppy lovers in Leeds.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty was on hand to capture all of the canine action. Here are the best photos from the event –

The Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour party was held at Electric Press, in Cookridge Street, where adorable sausage dog Daisy was given a ride on Santa's doggie sleigh.

Heidi Steeple, 10, brought along 12-week old pup Dolly.

Gill and David Byers, with dogs Hugo and Teddy, both 10-months old, who enjoyed unique doggie beverage 'puppuccinos'.

David Byers and puppy Teddy celebrated Christmas with a festive photo shoot.

The event, organised by Pup Up Cafe, was a hit with owners and canines alike - including gorgeous Ella, pictured here relaxing on the sausage sofa.