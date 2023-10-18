With up to 200 sausage dogs set to gather for a Christmas celebration in Leeds, here’s everything you need to know about the Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pup Up Cafe is hosting the Christmas edition of their popular Dachshund event, with tons of doggies, treats and props for some amazing photo ops.

The event is split into two sessions with 50 sausage dogs per session, with a free Christmas present for every dog in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour in Leeds:

Most Popular

The Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour returns with hundreds of sausage dogs. Picture by Tony Johnson

What to expect at the Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour

According to the organisers, here’s what you can expect on the day:

Mingle with up to 50 dachshunds per session

Do a trick, get a treat on entry!

Christmas themed photos and props, pics taken by a photographer!

Free Christmas present for every dog on entry!

Best dressed sausage prizes in each session

Unlimited puppuccinos and treats for all the doggos

Safe secure & staffed space for our 'off lead time'

Lots of toys/ball pits and more for pups to keep entertained!

Local dog businesses to browse

Where is the Leeds Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour?

The Pup Up Cafe event will take place at Electric Press on 6 Great George Street, LS2 3AD in Leeds, with an entire floor at the venue having been rented for the pupstravaganza.

When is the Leeds Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour?

The Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour will take place in four sessions on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions are divided into 10am to 11.30am and noon to 1.30pm, with separate tickets for each session.

How to get tickets for the Dashing Dachshund Christmas Tour

Tickets for the Christmas event are available via Fatsoma, with a number of alternatives available.

Dachshunds enter for free, but a ticket is still required. Dachshund owner tickets are available for both sessions for £10, and “regular human” tickets are available for £15.