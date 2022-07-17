In a message on social media at about 2.40pm today (July 17), Wakefield Council said there was a blaze at St Mary's place in Castleford.

People were evacuated from nearby properties, the council said, and the nearby Five Towns Resource Centre, on Welbeck Street, was also being used as a "shelter" with refreshments.

"Please keep away from the area and stay safe," the post added.

However, in an update at about 3.30pm, the council said the fire had been extinguished.

The local authority said: "The fire has been put out and the area is now safe.