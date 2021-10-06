Why Leeds' hospitals need support to help them cope with 'significant' A&E demand - YEP Says

The number of patients in Leeds waiting over four hours to be seen in A&E has risen to an all-time high. Pic: Shutterstock

They have faced a pressure like never before as services continue to struggle to cope in the wake of the pandemic.

Today a new report lays bare the battle they are facing due to “significant” demand for emergency care.

A report also detailed the situation regarding waiting lists at the hospitals, with the total number of patients waiting for treatment now standing at 70,038 as of August 2021, an increase of 2,068 on the previous month.

The percentage of patients seen within 14 days of a GP referral for suspected cancer also remains low at 70.4, below the 93 per cent standard.

The National Health Service is one that should be treasured but what is clear is that our stretched services need all the support they can get to ensure they can continue to care for others.