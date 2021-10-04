Throw the book at vile predators attacking women and girls - the YEP says

Just a teenager with dreams and ambitions but now, at the tender age of 13, the brave girl on our front page today has admitted she is scared of all men.

In a heartbreaking letter, she said she feels like she will never be safe anymore.

Victor Thompson was handed an extended 14-year prison sentence by a Leeds Crown Court judge. Picture: James Hardisty

This young girl thought she was helping a man struggling with his shopping bags in the street.

Instead, she was cruelly lured to Victor Thompson’s home and subjected to an horrific attack.

Thompson was given an extended 14-year prison sentence after Leeds Crown Court heard how he threatened to set her on fire if she ever told anyone what he had done.

As women’s safety dominates the agenda and discusses how females should take steps to stay safe there is a bigger question.

What happens about those vile predators who lure females into dangerous situations by presenting themselves as completely harmless? Throw the book at them.