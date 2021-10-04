Victor Thompson, 64, preyed upon the teenager after she offered to help him carry his shopping home when she saw him struggling in the street.

Thompson was given an extended 14-year prison sentence after Leeds Crown Court heard how he plied her with alcohol during the attack and threatened to set her on fire if she ever told anyone what he had done.

At the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Kitty Colley read aloud a letter the teenager had written shortly after the incident.

Rapist Victor Thompson was given extended prison sentence of 14 years at Leeds Crown Court.

She said: "Victor, you pulled me in. I thought I was was helping you but it turns out you pulled me in just to rape me.

"You looked like you were struggling with your shopping bags.

"All I wanted to do was to help but you saw me in a different way.

"Now look what you have done.

"I am scared of every man I see now.

"I feel like I am never going to be safe any more.

"I don't like wearing make-up any more.

"I don't like going out any more. I am always on edge.

"I feel like I am never going to be me any more.

"I feel like it is my fault even though people tell me it is not my fault.

"You have scarred me for life."

Investigating officer, Det Con Abigail Fox-Greenwood, provided a document to the court describing how the victim and her mum were unable to provide further victim statements due to the trauma they continue to suffer.

The West Yorkshire Police officer said: "Due to the significant impact that this incident has had on them both they are unable to process how it has made them feel.

"They are both highly traumatised by the experience and quite simply unable to talk about it or go back to thinking about it."

Describing the incident, Judge Geoffrey Marson QC said: "She saw you and perceived that you were struggling with your shopping bags.

"As an act of charity she offered to help you.

"She offered to help you carry your bags back to your flat.

"You did not abduct her, but once she was there, because of your addiction to alcohol and because of your sexual interest in children, you then proceeded to commit the most horrendous offences against that child.

"You refused to let her leave. You offered her alcohol and she refused.

"You used some physical force.

"She asked to leave and you refused. She must have been petrified.

"There could have been no doubt in your mind that she wanted to go."

The court heard Thompson has been diagnosed as having autism spectrum disorder

But the judge said he was satisfied that the condition was not linked to the offending and did not reduce his culpability.

The defendant also denied having a sexual interest in children when assessed by a psychiatrist.

Judge Marson told Thomson: "Your remorse centres around you making a mistake, rather than causing harm to a 13-year-old girl, and your attempts to detract from your own actions.

"You only see the consequences which affect you.

"You deny sexual attraction to children. You do not understand the risk you pose.