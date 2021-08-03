The TV shows no longer on our screens that you miss the most - 10 things you said
Our favourite television shows may no longer grace the nation's screens, but many bring back fond memories from childhood or Saturday evenings with the family.
With shows like All Creatures Great and Small being remade for a new generation of viewers, we asked followers on our Facebook page which old programmes they would most like to see back on television.
Here's what you said...
Beth Ann Breakspear: "Sunset Beach – loved watching this between lectures at uni in the late 90s!"
Jo Mawn: "Bread, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Fawlty Towers, Brookside."
Lizzy Harrison: "The life and times of Grizzly Adams."
Francis Fanning-Pinault: "Original version of All Creatures Great And Small."
Jonathan Jonjo Wilson: "The Detectives! Funniest programme ever. Jasper Carrot and Robert Powell were an awesome double act."
Dean Nicholson: "Boon – it was great, enjoyed every episode."
Red Hood: "Knight Rider and The Dukes of Hazzard."
John Barrett: "Round The Twist and Supergran."
Margaret Naylor: "Proper Coronation Street!"
Chris Read: "Watching! Only because I used to teach Emma Wray!"
