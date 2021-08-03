With shows like All Creatures Great and Small being remade for a new generation of viewers, we asked followers on our Facebook page which old programmes they would most like to see back on television.

Here's what you said...

We asked readers which old television programmes they would most like to see back on the nation's screen. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA

Beth Ann Breakspear: "Sunset Beach – loved watching this between lectures at uni in the late 90s!"

Jo Mawn: "Bread, Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Fawlty Towers, Brookside."

Lizzy Harrison: "The life and times of Grizzly Adams."

Francis Fanning-Pinault: "Original version of All Creatures Great And Small."

Jonathan Jonjo Wilson: "The Detectives! Funniest programme ever. Jasper Carrot and Robert Powell were an awesome double act."

Dean Nicholson: "Boon – it was great, enjoyed every episode."

Red Hood: "Knight Rider and The Dukes of Hazzard."

John Barrett: "Round The Twist and Supergran."

Margaret Naylor: "Proper Coronation Street!"

Chris Read: "Watching! Only because I used to teach Emma Wray!"

