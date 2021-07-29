Episode one: Yorkshire Firefighters on the frontline in new BBC Two documentary series featuring Leeds

This unique four-part series takes viewers onto the front line with the men and women keeping their communities safe during the pandemic.

It’s a rare chance to go behind the scenes with this inspirational band of firefighters from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The station watches from Killingbeck, Leeds Central, Bradford, Hunslet, Huddersfield, and Dewsbury all feature heavily in the series.

cc Rob Brooks (BBC)

One of the crews featured in episode one was Killingbeck in Leeds.

The episode opened on Bonfire Night 2020, with crews worried about the lack of organised displays and residents becoming 'pyromaniacs'.

In the first call of the evening, crews responded to reports of a postbox on fire.

This was believed to have been started purposely.

cc Rob Brooks (BBC)

Later in the episode, a Leeds crew attended reports of a firework put through the letterbox of a home.

A shaken mother and daughter rushed from the home as crews tackled the blaze, with the carpet of the home on fire.

The brave family watched on and were calmed by other firefighters.

Leeds Central station was also featured on the program - described as the busiest watch in West Yorkshire.

Watch Commander Steve said "every night shift is different".

In Bradford, crews attended a huge tyre fire - with all emergency services spending days on the scene which was said to be one of the worst in living memory.

The major incident left crews from across the region to battle the blaze.

At least 15 pumps were on the scene at its peak.

Three more episodes will air weekly.

Aisling O’Connor, Head of TV Commissioning for BBC England, said: “This series captures the lives of these brilliant firefighters, and highlights their dedication and determination to keeping people safe especially during a national emergency.”

Mark Robinson, Creative Director at Wise Owl Films, said: “It was a real privilege to follow West Yorkshire’s firefighters during a difficult winter and a global pandemic, and to see their role at the heart of the community – the same communities many come from themselves.

“Not only will viewers get to see footage - captured by helmet cameras - that plunges them into the heart of very dangerous scenarios, they will also see day-to-day life within the stations, behind closed doors.”

Deputy Chief Fire Officer, Dave Walton, said: “We are hugely excited and proud to feature in Yorkshire Firefighters which showcases the skills and expertise of the modern day Fire and Rescue Service. The programme offers a rare glimpse into the daily lives of Firefighters and our Control Room staff.

“Our teams work tirelessly around the clock to save lives whether that be as a consequence of fires, road traffic collisions, water rescues or a whole range of other types of technical rescues, and we’re excited for viewers to see what it really takes to be a Yorkshire Firefighter.”