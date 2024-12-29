Social media: Are platforms rewarding the wrong kind of fame?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Why are we celebrating influencers whose fame is built on spectacle and controversy, while the world’s most pressing issues get overlooked?

Recently , two events have sparked important conversations about the role of social media in shaping public opinion. The U.S. Supreme Court recently delayed its decision on a potential TikTok ban, and UK influencer GK Barry made waves by removing content related to adult content creator Bonnie Blue. These developments raise a crucial question: Are we, as a society, rewarding the right kind of influence?

Meanwhile, on GB News, Bonnie Blue was given a platform to explain why she chose to pursue a career in adult content. While everyone has the right to make personal decisions about their careers, the question remains: Why are we allowing figures like Bonnie Blue to occupy such prominent spaces in the media, when other, more pressing global issues like the Free Palestine movement or climate change are being sidelined? It’s not about judging individuals for their choices, but about reflecting on the values these platforms are promoting.

TikTok has revolutionised how we create and consume content. With billions of users worldwide, it has given people the opportunity to gain viral fame overnight. However, the very algorithm that makes TikTok so popular also rewards sensational and attention-grabbing content, often elevating those whose influence comes not from meaningful discussions but from controversy.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators march through Manchester during the Christmas markets, calling for justice and an end to the ongoing conflict.

The delay in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to ban TikTok only highlights how much power this app holds in shaping global conversations. While it has undoubtedly provided new avenues for creativity, it also promotes viral trends over substance. This raises a fundamental question: Should we be rewarding influencers for creating controversial or eye-catching content, or should platforms be used to amplify voices that contribute positively to society?

This brings us to the issue of media platforms giving figures like Bonnie Blue the spotlight. Recently, GB News aired an interview with her, where she explained her decision to join the adult content industry. While we must respect individuals’ personal choices, it’s troubling to see how much attention is being given to people who rise to fame through spectacle, rather than substance.

Bonnie Blue, like many others in the adult content industry, has gained popularity by capitalising on the very attention-seeking culture that platforms like TikTok thrive on. But why should media outlets like GB News, and others in both the UK and beyond, continue to elevate these figures while overlooking critical global issues? Why does media focus on influencers known for shock value, rather than discussing matters that could change the world, such as the Free Palestine movement or climate change?

The media’s prioritisation of influencers, celebrities, and reality stars—figures whose fame often comes from controversy rather than genuine contributions—creates a distorted view of what is truly important. This is not to suggest that Bonnie Blue or similar influencers should be “cancelled,” but it is worth asking whether they deserve the prominence they’re given in the public eye when so many urgent issues are being overlooked.

Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) speaks at a Capitol Hill press conference on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The rise of platforms like TikTok and OnlyFans has been driven by a demand for instant fame. But while these platforms offer opportunities, they often reward content that stirs controversy or capitalises on personal drama rather than promoting responsible or meaningful engagement. This shift towards spectacle over substance is becoming increasingly concerning.

Bonnie Blue’s rapid rise to fame is an example of this. She is celebrated for content that is based on adult material, but is this really the type of content we should be promoting? Is a world where figures are rewarded for sensationalism—rather than for their contribution to important issues—truly what we want to encourage?

To address this growing problem, there are several steps that can be taken by both platforms and media outlets:

1. Implement Stricter Content Guidelines:

Social media platforms like TikTok and OnlyFans must take more responsibility in promoting content that is meaningful and positive. Content that encourages important discussions, offers education, or supports social justice should be elevated, while purely sensational or harmful content should be discouraged.

2. Media Must Refocus on Critical Issues:

News outlets, including those like GB News, should think carefully about the figures they choose to elevate. There are far more important conversations to be had — global issues like climate change, human rights, and social justice deserve the spotlight, not just figures who thrive on drama.

3. Support the Right Influencers:

As consumers of media, we hold the power to shape the direction of these platforms. By supporting creators who use their platforms to inspire, educate, and promote positive change, we can shift the culture away from spectacle and towards substance. We should be backing those who push for progress, not just profit from controversy.

As the media landscape continues to evolve, the choice of what we celebrate is ours. Will we continue to uplift the loudest voices, or will we start elevating the ones that speak for change?

It’s up to us, the audience, to decide what content deserves our attention. If we continue to reward shock value over substance, we are complicit in creating a media environment that thrives on sensationalism. Let’s choose to support creators and media outlets that prioritise truth, education, and positive change.