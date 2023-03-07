11 adorable pictures of the new baby animals at Temple Newsam farm - and there's more on the way

Spring has sprung at Temple Newsam’s Home Farm as birthing season has brought some adorable new baby animals, with lots more expected over the coming weeks.

Home Farm is one of the largest rare breed centres in Europe and boasts over 400 sheep, pigs, poultry and goats, along with an interesting mixture of recreated workshops and exhibitions.

And over the Easter Holidays there is lots to look forward to, including two weeks packed full of trails and family fun crafts across the estate. Visitors can spend time with the chicks, piglets, baby goats, calves and lambs and learn about the historic cobbled farm.

Coun Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said:

“It’s been so heart-warming to see the new baby arrivals at Temple Newsam’s Home Farm. Home Farm is the perfect place for families to come along to and enjoy some fresh air and find out more about what life is like on a working farm.

“Over the Easter Holidays there are plenty of activities going on across all of our venues in Leeds, so if you’re looking for something to keep the kids entertained, don’t forget to keep an eye on the council's social media channels.”

YEP photographer Tony Johnson captured these adorable pictures while visiting the farm last week...

