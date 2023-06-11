Whether it’s a 99 with a flake or a decadent ice cream you’re after, Leeds has it all on offer
It is going to be hot this weekend with the Met Office predicting highs of 23 degrees on Saturday and 24 degrees on Sunday.
Which means it is the perfect time to cool down and visit an ice cream shop.
We asked our readers what their favourite places to buy an ice cream were and these are their suggestions.
1. 10 great ice cream spots
These are the 10 best ice cream spots our readers suggest. Photo: YP
2. Ripley Ice Cream
Craig Boss Hutchinson said: "Ripley Ice Cream is amazing."
Ripley's is a favourite for many and boasts 'world famous ice cream'. Address: Valley Garden Court, Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG2 0JH. Photo: Johnston Press
3. Northern Bloc
Lucy Wright said: "Anywhere that serves Northern Bloc ice cream!"
Northern Bloc are a Leeds based company who make plant based ice creams. Photo: Lorne Campbell�
4. Goodall's
Goodall's in Tong was suggested by Agnes Kassatt.
The family run business sells more than 20 flavours of ice cream. Address: Tong Ln, Tong, Bradford, BD4 0RP. Photo: YEP Archive