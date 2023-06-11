Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Our readers suggest the 10 best ice cream spots in and around Leeds for the upcoming summer

Whether it’s a 99 with a flake or a decadent ice cream you’re after, Leeds has it all on offer
Laura Andrew
By Laura Andrew
Published 11th Jun 2023, 11:30 BST

It is going to be hot this weekend with the Met Office predicting highs of 23 degrees on Saturday and 24 degrees on Sunday.

Which means it is the perfect time to cool down and visit an ice cream shop.

We asked our readers what their favourite places to buy an ice cream were and these are their suggestions.

These are the 10 best ice cream spots our readers suggest.

1. 10 great ice cream spots

These are the 10 best ice cream spots our readers suggest.

Photo Sales
Craig Boss Hutchinson said: "Ripley Ice Cream is amazing." Ripley's is a favourite for many and boasts 'world famous ice cream'. Address: Valley Garden Court, Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG2 0JH.

2. Ripley Ice Cream

Craig Boss Hutchinson said: "Ripley Ice Cream is amazing." Ripley's is a favourite for many and boasts 'world famous ice cream'. Address: Valley Garden Court, Valley Dr, Harrogate, HG2 0JH.

Photo Sales
Lucy Wright said: "Anywhere that serves Northern Bloc ice cream!" Northern Bloc are a Leeds based company who make plant based ice creams.

3. Northern Bloc

Lucy Wright said: "Anywhere that serves Northern Bloc ice cream!" Northern Bloc are a Leeds based company who make plant based ice creams.

Photo Sales
Goodall's in Tong was suggested by Agnes Kassatt. The family run business sells more than 20 flavours of ice cream. Address: Tong Ln, Tong, Bradford, BD4 0RP.

4. Goodall's

Goodall's in Tong was suggested by Agnes Kassatt. The family run business sells more than 20 flavours of ice cream. Address: Tong Ln, Tong, Bradford, BD4 0RP.

Photo Sales
