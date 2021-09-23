Leeds woman's legacy must live on for breast cancer awareness - YEP Comment
Sinead Richards was just 31-years-old when she lost her life to breast cancer - less than a month after her wedding.
The mum-of-two believed she was “too young” to suffer from the condition that has devastated so many lives across the country.
Doctors discovered she had advanced Stage Four breast cancer and, despite the bravest of battles over 18 months, she sadly lost her life to the cruel disease.
Today Sinead’s husband Liam McDonagh has paid tribute to the love of his life and hopes that, by sharing his treasured wife’s bravery, he can spread awareness of breast cancer.
Liam wants to show that breast cancer is indiscriminate - regardless of age - and is urging women across the city to check with their doctors if they notice anything.
And the family say that even if one person gets checked after sharing Sinead’s story then it would be worthwhile.
Sinead’s legacy must live on to stop others going through the heartache.
