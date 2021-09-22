Sinead Richards found a lump on her breast in late 2019 but put off visiting the doctors for two months due to apprehension, her husband Liam McDonagh, 32, told the YEP.

When she visited the doctors in early 2020, nothing was initially discovered as Sinead - from Stanningley - was believed to be 'too young' to suffer from breast cancer.

However, Liam urged Sinead to persist and return to the surgery - where it was found that she had advanced Stage Four breast cancer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam McDonagh, 32 and Sinead Richards, 31 cc Richard Day RD1 Photography

The devastating diagnosis left Sinead - described by Liam as "a living angel" - with an 18-month battle against the condition as it spread throughout her body.

Tragically, Sinead died on September 10, less than a month after her wedding to Liam in August.

She also leaves behind her two daughters - Paige aged seven and Georgie aged ten - described as 'mummy's girls' by Liam.

Now, brave Liam is seeking to raise awareness of breast cancer and urged Leeds residents to get checked if they notice anything suspicious.

Liam McDonagh, 32 and Sinead Richards, 31 cc Richard Day RD1 Photography

Paying an emotional tribute to his "lovely" wife and partner of more than 12 years, Liam said: "It has had a huge impact on our lives.

"She was amazing, she was such a lovely person.

"Nobody she ever met had a bad word to say about her, everyone loved her.

"It is just so tragic.

Liam McDonagh, 32 and Sinead Richards, 31 and their two daughters Paige and Georgie cc Richard Day RD1 Photography

"When we were in the hospital, people would give us a second glance as they couldn't believe how young we were.

"She was only 31, we couldn't believe it.

"I just want to show that this can happen to anyone and urge people to get checked if they ever notice anything."

Liam married the love of his life less than four weeks before her tragic death.

Liam McDonagh, 32 and Sinead Richards, 31 and their two daughters Paige and Georgie

He said the day "summed up" everything that "Sinead was about" and was filled with laughter and joy.

Liam said: "Everyone was smiling all day.

"She was very unwell but it really showed what she was like, she battled to get there and put on a brave face.

"It was mind over matter.

"She got herself there and that is all she wanted."

A series of photographs taken on the day show the couple beaming with love at the altar.

Despite their incredible day, Sinead's condition quickly deteriorated almost immediately and she spent the final few weeks of her life in hospital in Leeds.

She sadly passed away on September 10.

Liam is now determined to "finish what they started" in bringing up their two beloved daughters and continuing Sinead's legacy.

He added: "If her story helps even one more person to get checked, this will have all been worthwhile.

"She was the most amazing person."

A fundraiser has been launched on GoFundMe to support the family.

Almost £3,000 has been raised towards the costs of a funeral and to support Liam and their two girls.

A fun day at the Rodley Barge and a canal ride from Leeds to Liverpool are both fundraising events towards the costs.