Leeds Baby Bank referrals prove why it is a lifeline for so many - YEP Comment

Referrals to Leeds Baby Bank have doubled in just a few months.

Referrals to Leeds Baby Bank have doubled in just a few months as working families are forced to ask for help to feed and clothe their newborns.

Last month, the charity recorded its busiest ever period since starting up in 2017.

A record 117 referrals were made to the service, which provides emergency bundles from prams to nappies and formula to cots, for the month of July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is heartbreaking to think that when their driver turns up for some of those who are living on the absolute breadline they could be delivering the only items in the house.

And it is clear that this vital service is needed now more than ever as they continue to hit records for the number of referrals the dedicated team are receiving.

Every single referral is different as the impact of the pandemic continues to bite.

The Baby Bank truly is a lifeline to those little ones who are entering the world at such an uncertain time.