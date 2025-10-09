'It's testing times for takeaways': Danny Malin

Bobby's salt n'pepper | Danny Malin

Danny Malin: It’s testing times for takeaways but Leeds-based ‘hole in the wall’ Bobby’s Salt and Pepper shows you how to succeed.

It’s a simple concept. Salt and Pepper with chips, spring rolls, chicken bites, wings, and munchie boxes. Bobby’s Salt and Pepper started out as a takeaway in Ossett, and I discovered it when they were selling their famous munchie boxes out of a hole in the wall in Leeds.

I just knew that I wanted them in my first food court Rate My Takeaway Kitchen in Huddersfield. Unlike Rate My Takeaway YouTube (channel) which had three of us, the kitchen is my own brainchild. I put my heart and soul into it and I felt I needed Bobby’s in there. Not only are they family-run, they hire proper chefs, but they’ve also elevated this Chinese fusion flavouring into a whole empire.

While Salt and Pepper boxes are trendy nowadays these are ahead of the times but more importantly, as my wife points out, they use authentic Chinese ingredients with fresh chillies while adding a modern spin. For me they remind me of when I used to go to local Chinese takeaway for their chips - and these are next level. The salt and Sichuan pepper with garlic, onion and chilli pop on my tongue. It enhances most food.

Students are literally queuing around the block for these guys in Leeds and Huddersfield. Times are hard for a lot of takeaways, but now I’ve got the dream team of Bobby’s with Mexicali who sells banging Tex Mex food, and Two Cocks are coming in. There’s been a lot of pressure on these independents in the food court due to the issues with the others from Rate My Takeaway YouTube but I want to reassure you that the Kitchen is home to some amazing hard-work independents who need your support more than ever.