With Valentine's Day around the corner, me and my partner have been desperately searching for something a little more fun to do than a wine and dine experience.

Yes, it can be nice to enjoy your significant other's company with a bottle of merlot and a nice pasta dish, but sometimes what you really want is a bit of chaos and a silly night out.

Relocating from its former home on Bond Street, the new gaming hub on The Headrow will offer bowling lanes, ice curling, live sport and two bars. Photo: Tony Johnson

In our desperate bid to find something entertaining, we saw that Roxy Lanes had moved itself to The Light in the city centre.

Perfect! We thought.

Nothing beats an overly competitive game of bowling or curling and a good slice of pizza.

The night arrived and we giddily ran to the bar to grab a quick beer before heading downstairs to get a glimpse of the real action.

Upon seeing the rows of curling and bowling alleys we immediately booked in at the games counter for a go, escorted to aisle number eight within a few minutes of arriving.

And let me tell you, we were practically punching the air when we found out we didn't need to wear those ridiculous bowling shoes.

Are you hearing this? Roxy Lanes is a trainer-friendly zone, and our Adidas remained firmly on our feet - score!

This is where the real fun begins; the ruthless competition, cheering and the odd bit of sabotage really does help bring the best out of you.

With each pin knocked down we erupted into a clunky Elaine Benes dance, arms stupidly waving up and down with one foot in the air.

After ten rounds I emerged victorious (as I knew I would), my partner's faux sulking leading me to grab him a commiseratory slice of pizza.

We sat down, chatted and lightly teased the group playing snooker in front of us, knowing full well that we couldn't do any better ourselves.

By the end of the night we'd had a ball running around the place like children, watching in awe from our seats as arcade pros outshone our feeble attempt at bowling - with the barriers up.

It was this daft delight of an evening that brought us even closer together, and as an alternative to a Valentine's dinner I'd say we scored pretty well.