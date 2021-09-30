Harehills bonfire night disorder sentencing judge praises community response - YEP says

Harehills is a community that is proud. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

Judge Simon Batiste paid tribute to the bravery shown by the police, fire service and by many adults and community leaders who sought to bring calm after the Bonfire Night disorder in Harehills in 2019.

His comments came while sentencing Leonard Gheorghe to 21 months at a young offender institution after he pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident lasted around five hours and six police officers were injured while the subsequent police investigation and damage to property cost the taxpayer close to £200,000.

Yet despite the considerable personal risk the community showed its character and pushed back.

A sentiment echoed by proud local councillor Salma Arif.

Harehills is a community that is proud and ready and willing to take that stand against those making trouble.