Government must be crystal clear with schools over 2021 GCSE and A-Level exams - YEP Comment
Schools need to have a ‘Plan B’ in place before Christmas for GCSE and A-Level exams next summer, a new report has warned.
The report, prepared by Leeds City Council officers, warned that, amid rising Covid cases, a teacher-assessed grading system could be imposed rather than exams in certain circumstances.
This newspaper - and many vocal campaigners - has repeatedly urged the Government to act early and avoid a repeat of that disaster, which caused upset for so many.
Pupils are already facing increased pressure to achieve their grades, as lockdown and isolation have disrupted so much of their learning over the last two years.
Schools and their hardworking teachers must also be given absolute clarity over when - and how - the grading system will work.
The Government simply cannot get this wrong again - there are futures at risk.