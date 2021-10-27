Government must be crystal clear with schools over 2021 GCSE and A-Level exams - YEP Comment

The report, prepared by Leeds City Council officers, warned that, amid rising Covid cases, a teacher-assessed grading system could be imposed rather than exams in certain circumstances.

This newspaper - and many vocal campaigners - has repeatedly urged the Government to act early and avoid a repeat of that disaster, which caused upset for so many.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report has issued a warning over 2021 exams. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Pupils are already facing increased pressure to achieve their grades, as lockdown and isolation have disrupted so much of their learning over the last two years.

Schools and their hardworking teachers must also be given absolute clarity over when - and how - the grading system will work.