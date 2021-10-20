Why Government must not repeat exam chaos of 2020 - YEP Comment

Our students have already been failed in the face of the exam chaos of 2020. Picture:AdobeStock

The grading crisis of 2020 was nothing short of a stain on their hard work and determination to succeed in the face of adversity.

But now there are fears that students are set to face A-Level uncertainty for a third year, as schools and colleges are being told to prepare for two different grading scenarios by the Government.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaders say the directive to get students ready for A-Level exams but to also have a contingency plan is “not straight-forward”.

And ultimately this has led to Year 13 students being “twitchy” and more pressure being placed on young people “that did not exist in the past”.

As students are counting down to their exams, it is vital school leaders are given straight answers from the Government about what is expected.

Our students have already been failed in the face of the exam chaos of 2020 - it’s time to learn a lesson and not repeat it.