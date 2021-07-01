Delicate balance to be struck for Leeds hospitality venues - YEP Comment
It was a moment that so many hospitality venues across the city were longing for.
And when it finally came, they were delighted to be able to throw their doors open to visitors once more.
But since the start of the great unlock as part of the Government’s road map many have found themselves having to shut their doors once more owing to staff shortages.
Whether that is due to the current crisis in hospitality around attracting workers into the industry or the fact staff are having to self-isolate, it is causing a problem for many businesses.
Among those who have recently been forced to close is The Swine That Dines who told customers they were “absolutely gutted” as this was their first “proper service since October” - but that they would rather be safe than sorry.
There really is a delicate balance to strike for so many businesses who have spent so long with their doors closed but safety must always come first.
