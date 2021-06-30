A number of hospitality staff in Leeds are currently self-isolating

Some have specified that the staff shortages are due to staff having to self-isolate.

The Swine That Dines in North Street in Leeds city centre announced on Twitter yesterday (Tuesday) that its Sunday's Brunch this weekend (July 11) has had to be cancelled.

The team noted that this was because they are self-isolating, and they apologised to anyone who planned on coming.

The Swine That Dines added that they are "absolutely gutted" as this was their first "proper service since October" - but that they would rather be safe than sorry.

The tweet said: "I’m afraid this Sunday’s Brunch will be cancelled due to us having to self isolate.

"Very sorry to any one who planned on coming.

"We are absolutely gutted as was going to be our first proper service since October. But better safe than sorry."

A number of staff from The Reliance, also based in North Street in Leeds are self-isolating this week as well - forcing the pub to close today (Wednesday) and tomorrow.

The team said anyone who was booked in will have received an email or phone call and said they hope to see their customers again "very soon".

The full announcement said: "We are very sorry to announce that we will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday this week due to a number of staff having to self-isolate.

"Apologies to anyone who was booked in, (you will have received an email or phone call already) and we hope to see you again very soon."

The Beer Hall and Brewer's Yard in Briggate is also closed this week due to a "number of staff isolating".

It said: "A heads up to anyone visiting the Beer Hall & Brewer’s Yard this week that Yuzu aren’t able to open due to a number of staff isolating, so no food available for the next few days.

"So sorry about that Fingers crossed they’re back open soon - will post when they are!"

Further North in Chapel Allerton has said it will be reducing its opening hours this week due to "staffing shortages".

It will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 5pm instead of 12pm.

The team did not specify whether this was due directly to coronavirus, and said "it's not ideal but we will see you next week."

The full update said: "ANNOUNCEMENT We're sorry to say - due to staffing shortages we have been forced to reduce our opening hours this week Wednesday- Saturday this week we will be opening at 5pm instead of midday All going well- we should be back to our regular opening hours on Sunday!"

Alfred in Meanwood is another Leeds hospitality venue which has been forced to close due to "unforeseen circumstances with staffing".

On June 23 the restaurant said it was going to reopen on Monday, June 28 but it posted a further update on Sunday, June 27 to say it would be closed for another week.

The team said that they would be back open and serving as soon as possible - "most likely the week after next".

It was not specified whether the staffing shortage was directly linked to coronavirus.

The most recent announcement said: "Hi guys, Unfortunately it looks like we are going to be closed another week! We will be back open and serving as soon as possible Most likely the week after next If you're feeling thirsty be sure to check all the other North Brewing Co or North Bar sites."

Although now reopened, Wapentake in Kirkgate was forced to close at the beginning of June after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.