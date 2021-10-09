Leeds United's Raphinha shines for Brazil on international stage - YEP opinion

Leeds United's Raphinha had a dream debut for Brazil.

It may have taken a little bit longer than we’d have liked, but the squad have finally secured United’s first win of the season.

With what was comfortably our best performance of the season so far, the three points against Watford were well deserved.

As much as we all wish Xisco Muniz the best, it has to be said that there is a certain satisfaction in dispatching an opponent so completely that a change of manager is seen to be necessary. Hopefully, on the other side of the international break, we can start to string those wins together as we push to show we’re here to stay in our sophomore season back in the top flight.

A tough run of games and a few injuries may have held us back, but now we’ve secured that first win there’s a great chance to kick on and start a climb up the table.

This international break will be the first in a while when there isn’t a Leeds player amongst the England squad – imagine hearing that three seasons ago! – as Kalvin Phillips missed out with a minor injury that shouldn’t keep him out of any domestic games, according to the club.

In much more positive news, Raphinha has finally had the opportunity he deserves to show his ability on the international stage with Brazil. And, in the typical style we have come to expect of him, he made the absolute most of his opportunity and picked up two assists on his first senior international appearance.

At the Trust, we’re happy to announce that the creation of our newest mural is set to begin this weekend.

The murals are some of the most enjoyable work we do at the Trust, and we can’t wait to see your reaction to our latest project – along with all the others we have planned.

And perhaps the best way to see all the Leeds United murals we’ve helped to create would be as part of our mural tour, which we will be running ahead of the Brentford game

on December 4.

The tour will pick up and drop off at Elland Road, and allow photo opportunities at each mural. There will be a tour guide on board the coach to give background information on the murals as you see them.

Tickets are available for £15 per person (with a 10 per cent discount for Trust members) on Eventbrite.

We hope to see a few of you there for what should be a fun new event and a great opportunity to enjoy the incredible artwork that has been emerging all around Leeds lately.

Adding your own voice to the Trust’s work is easy. Visit our new website at www.lufctrust.com and you can become a member for just £10 per year.