Raphinha was named amongst the substitutes for the World Cup qualifier that took place in the early hours of Friday morning in Caracas but the Whites winger was brought on by boss Tite as Brazil trailed 1-0 at the break.

The Leeds star was Tite's first port of call from the bench despite the presence of options such as Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior and exciting Ajax winger Antony.

Raphinha looked to have bagged an assist within 12 minutes of coming on as his inviting free-kick was headed home by Thiago Silva, only for the Chelsea defender to be flagged offside.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

INSTANT IMPACT: Leeds United winger Raphinha, left, bagged two assists and proved pivotal as Brazil earned a penalty in a 3-1 victory against hosts Venezuela in the early hours of Friday morning. Photo by YURI CORTEZ/AFP via Getty Images.

But there was no denying the Whites star in the 71st minute as his outswinging delivery from a corner was headed in by Marquinhos to make the contest all square.

The Leeds winger continued to cause chaos and then played an integral role as Brazil took the lead from the penalty spot with five minutes left.

The 24-year-old produced a surging run on a counter attack through the middle of the park and left a defender on his backside before playing in Junior who had also been brought on during the second half.

The Real Madrid star's shot was saved but the rebound fell to Gabi who was hacked down for a penalty which he then converted himself.

But Raphinha was still not done and bagged his second assist of the game in the sixth minute of added time when darting to the by line before sending in a precise pullback for Antony who was also on from the bench and could not miss from close range.

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.